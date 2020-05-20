Camila Mendes is the latina who plays Veronica Lodge, Riverdale

How would you describe the relationship of Betty and Veronica?

— Are the best friends. It is a relationship of support and Archie it is not a problem between them.

How have you perceived the reaction of those who read the comic and now see this version more dark and sexy characters?

— I think that, in general, has appreciated what we have done with the characters because we maintain your integrity, but we’ve added some facets are dark or twisted, and in that sense we have taken some liberties and we have done fun things, but I think people enjoy it because it is all part of the same world, is a fantasy, it is fiction, and we try to have fun with it.

How come more drama to Veronica in this season?

— Last season we spent a lot of time talking about his father, and for this one, it will already be present and this will influence a lot in the history of Veronica. But also Archie because both have a secret relationship and tense and Veronica suspect of it. Without a doubt, you will have a more important role in the plot because this relationship will be crucial in the second season.

How was the response of the fans about the first season?

— Very positive. Many of our fans enjoyed it. Obviously there will be those who will not like it, but I think that what we have done has been liked because we didn’t do a series that mimics the comic, but we try to do a show that is our own version inspired by the comics. So while we are all clear that, any idea is welcome in the show.

Already in the comics Veronica it is a character quite strong…

— Yes, but they never see your side vulnerable for what I like to interpret it that way. In the comic she is a brave and feverish, but there are many more dimensions of it. And the same goes with all the characters in the series go through a layer that balances out.

The first scene of the series in the lake is one of the strongest that we have seen, will we see something like that in the second season?

— I think yes, because Roberto (Aguirre-Sacasa) will like this kind of scenes are epic with lots of action; but, in terms of being the most difficult to record, I don’t know, but I can say that without a doubt was the most memorable because we were outside in the snow and I don’t know when you go back to running between nearly two feet of snow, it was very challenging and fun.

How do you think your latino, has influenced the representation of this character?

— Without a doubt influences something, but I try not to think about it a lot, I try to simply give my own identity in it because I was raised by two parents are brazilian, and that by inheritance makes me Latin, but I don’t feel the need to force any aspect of his personality to try something. That said, I think there is something very Latin about the relationship with his mother, there are many dimensions to that relationship female is between them where they come face-to-face and they are both very passionate and strong, and I think that kind of strength is a trait very Latin. So in that sense I think that I have contributed something of my culture.

For this second season, what changed your expectations about what you expect from the first?

— What I like the most of the season, which we are recording now is that the relationship with Archie is becoming more profound and it is not only a physical connection but we are adding more excitement. Due to the trauma that lives Archie at the end of the first season, Veronica you have to rise to the challenge and be a bride strong for him, and knowing his past, we can understand that Veronica it is not the typical bride so that is a challenge for her and I like to interpret this kind of challenges. So far, my expectations on this second season they have been overcome.