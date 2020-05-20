¡Camila Mendes and her boyfriend were partying with the stars of Riverdale!

At the party, the star of Riverdale, Madelaine Petscharrived with her boyfriend, Travis Mills, and also saw the co-stars and real life partners, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. He ate some popcorn and she’s a hot-dog, while they chatted with Petsch.

Chloe Bennet, star of Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D, she was seen walking with the controversial YouTube star, Logan Paul. The two danced with Mendes at the rate of Crazy of Gnarls Barkley close to the rest of the cast of Riverdalewho joined, including Sprouse, Morgan and Marisol Nichols, as well as Kelly Ripa, who was accompanied by her husband and star of the show, Mark Consuelos. Also saw Bennet and Paul dancing to the rhythm of Nicki Minaj near the photo booth.

The star of Aquaman, Jason Momoawas with friends, among them, Zachary Levi, star Shazam!, and his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz, the protagonist of Fantastic animals: The crimes of Grindelwald. The actors were promoting their film of Warner Bros. Pictures in the Hall H of the Convention Center of San Diego.

Then saw Sprouse chatting with Kravitz and Morgan.

The actors Once Upon a Time and a couple in real life, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, who promoted a new series for NBC called Manifest, looked at ease sitting on another sofa, talking with a friend. Then saw Kravitz in conversation with the couple.

In another moment, She hugged Breckin Meyer, who attended the party with his wife Deborah Kaplan. Meyer also spoke with Levi.

Aisha Tyler was seen conversing with Robbie Amell at the bar.

The star of Sharknado, Ian Ziering, was with Mendes and shook hands.

Rachel Bloom came late, with a bathing suit that said “Dog swimmer”. They heard it screaming, “you Bitch swimmer!” and then got in the pool.

The star of The Walking Dead, Danai Gurira, was conversing with his friends in a cabin.

Friday night there was another party full of stars, the Spells & Spirits Conjured CW Charmed of BuzzFeedorganized in tribute to the relaunch of the series, at the Altitude Sky Lounge in the Gaslamp Marriott. There they saw together the girls of the cast new, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery. Was also present Colton Haynes.

On the feast of the San Diego Comic-con Fandom, held in the FLOAT on Thursday, Bennett was without Paul. She chatted with Paul Wesley and Olivia Holt. Also saw Wesley talking with Tom Felton.