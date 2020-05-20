Batman: Michelle Pfeiffer looks to Elle Fanning as Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer what is clear: Elle Fanning will be the next Catwoman. We already know that Matt Reeves is preparing a new film of Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The character of Selina Kyle – also known as Catwoman – continues without actress, as that Pfeiffer has launched its proposal.

Michelle Pfeiffer thinks Elle Fanning is a great candidate for cat woman alongside Robert Pattinson’s #Batman pic.twitter.com/FNNr6v726Y Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019

In a conversation that he had with Variety with the occasion of the opening of Malfica: Master of Evilhe was asked to the actress about her opinion about that Elle Fanning end up being Catwoman next to the Batman of Robert Pattinson. “I surprise you“, said the actress. “But, you know, anything can happen.” Then, he said: “What will make it great“.

What we do know is that Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is in talks to give life to Jim Gordon, while Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street) are negotiating to give life to a villain – it is not known if the Beat or Enigma.

Pfeiffer and Fanning have worked together in Malfica: Master of Evil, sequel to the film of 2014. Next to Angelina Joliewe can see them starring in this fairy tale the next October 18, in cinemas.