Available on HBO GO the Movies most acclaimed and praised

Narratives are powerful, able to captivate with its power to the audience in very few episodes. These are the miniseries of HBO that have a long history of success, praised by critics and recognized in the most prestigious international competitions. All available on HBO GO:

CHERNOBYL

Year: 2019 | Episodes: 5

Since its premiere in 2019, the series became an event around the world. Not only was widely praised by critics and awarded multiple awards such as the Primetime Emmy awards, the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, among many others, but also triggered a wave of tourism that is unprecedented in the vicinity of the nuclear plant, and it positioned itself as the series that generated the most interest in Google searches in various countries of Latin America in 2019. The mini-series original of HBO and Sky, filmed in Lithuania, shocked the world with its dramatization of events that happened in the moments leading up to and following the tragedy, after a massive explosion released radioactive material in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, as well as Scandinavia and western Europe. In five episodes, the series shows the sacrifices of the women and men to save Europe from an unimaginable disaster and exposing what is the cost of the lies. The production was created by Craig Mazin, and is starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gwll9zvJA0(/embed)

THE NIGHT OF

Year: 2016 | Episodes: 8

Created by Richard Price (The Wire HBO) and Steve Zaillian (Schindler’s List) and starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmedthe mini-series winner of the Primetime Emmy investigates a complicated case of murder in New York city with cultural connotations and policies. The story follows Nasir “Naz” Khan, a college student, a pakistani-american who lives with his parents in Queens, New York. When it takes the taxi from his father at a party in Manhattan, which starts as a perfect evening turns into a nightmare, and Naz ends up arrested for the murder of a girl that you just met. The series examines the police investigation, the legal procedures, the criminal justice system and the purgatory of the wild island of Rikers island, the jail where those accused of felonies awaiting trial.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5uv7_ysu9M(/embed)

MILDRED PIERCE

Year: 2011 | Episodes: 5

With the stellar performance of the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and a very young Evan Rachel Wood, MILDRED PIERCE is based on the novel of the same name by James. M. Cain, which also inspired a movie. Newly divorced, Mildred Pierce is a young mother and a hard worker that is struggling to survive in a difficult time in the united States, the Great Depression. In this context, Mildred lives in a problematic relationship with his daughter, ambitious, and narcissistic. The frame extends between 1931 and 1940, and is an extraordinary reconstruction of the era by its setting and the portrayal of cultural patterns of that time. The mini-series was distinguished with several awards, Primetime Emmy awards and Golden Globes, among other awards, and the acting of Kate Winslet was especially praised by critics all over the world.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxiBiPbVFK0(/embed)

OLIVE KITTERIDGE

Year: 2014 | Episodes: 4

Based on the novel by Pulitzer-Prize winning of the same name written by Elizabeth Strout, OLIVE KITTERIDGE is a miniseries in four episodes follows the life of the master Olive (played by Frances McDormand) in a small New England town in the united States. She is married to Henry Kitteridge (Richard Jenkins), a man kind and considerate, the owner of a pharmacy in the village. Over the course of 25 years, a series of events and unexpected events change the lives of Olive and her neighbors. The series received multiple awards, including numerous awards, Primetime Emmy awards and Golden Globes, in addition to the recognition of the critical.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3S1CepUaGMI(/embed)

BIG LITTLE LIES

Year: 2017 | Episodes: 14

BIG LITTLE LIES was born as a miniseries of 7 episodes, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and carried the TV by David E. Kelley, who received a second season two years later. Winner of the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe, among other awards, it is starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård. The series explores the myth of social perfection and its contradictions. In the quiet coastal town of Monterey, California nothing is exactly what it sounds like. Mothers perfect, husbands, successful, adorable children, beautiful houses: what lies you tell to maintain appearances of those worlds perfect? BIG LITTLE LIES installed a deep discussion on harassment and domestic violence, who often come accompanied by the silence around these conflicts.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doH__ocoQGQ(/embed)

YEARS AND YEARS

Year: 2019 | Episodes: 6

YEARS AND YEARS follows the lives of members of a family from a series of events that unite them in a particular night of 2019, in which Great Britain is rocked by political developments, economic and technological components of our times. This is a more or less typical british family in Manchester, but his experiences over 15 years are made up by amazing technological innovations, and profound disruptions in political and economic policies. Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid are in addition to Emma Thompson, who plays a celebrity-turned-political figure whose controversial views divide the nation. It is a co-production of HBO and the BBC.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iucXy-0RKI(/embed)

BAND OF BROTHERS

Year: 2001 | Episodes: 10

Set in the second world war, traces the experience of the Company Easy the 506º Parachute Infantry Regiment and the 101.Th Airborne Division of the Army of the united States, from the Normandy Landings until the end of the War. The story focuses on the trauma of war, in which every character brings its own look and stands out for his talent narrative and visual, as well as the realism of the combat scenes. The series is based on the book of the same title written by historian and biographer Stephen Ambrose, based on the actual experiences of these soldiers who leave their testimony at the beginning of the episodes. It was co-produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks after the success of their film Rescuing private Ryan in 1998. The mini-series was awarded with 6 Emmy awards and 1 Golden Globe, among other accolades.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH06LWZs-Ys(/embed)

THE PACIFIC

Year: 2010 | Episodes: 10

THE PACIFIC tells the story of three marines from their recruitment until the end of the war. With the epic melody of Hans Zimmer as an introduction, the series shows the Front of the Pacific that opens with the bombing of Pearl Harbor and is the framework of a story which, like that war, contested in different islands, is presented in several voices that are interspersed with the most well known battles such as Guadalcanal and Iwo-Jima, and other less popular but in determining the course of the war as Peleliu or Cape Gloucester. In THE PACIFIC, the enemy is completely dehumanized, by which the atrocities of both sides are presented without subtlety with a realistic look at the war that is complemented with scenes that plunge the viewer as a member of the regiment. The eight emmy awards, which he won in 2010 position the production of HBO as one of the best looks of this conflict, and highlights the action of an unknown at the time, Rami Malek.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgh3GFE9OT0(/embed)

SHARP OBJECTS

Year: 2018 | Episodes: 8

SHARP OBJECTS is a miniseries based on the best-selling novel same name by Gillian Flynn, starring Amy Adams (also the Executive Producer of the series) and directed by Jean Marc Vallée (who was Director of the successful BIG LITTLE LIES). Reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to cover the story of the murder of a young pre-teen and the disappearance of another. While trying to build a puzzle psychological about your own past, Camille finds herself identified with the young victims. The series delves into the complex relationship of mothers, daughters and sisters. The actresses Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson were distinguished with several awards for their performances.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0mt63FgDFE(/embed)

SANTOS DUMONT

Year: 2019 | Episodes; 6

The miniseries follows the life of the brazilian considered the “father of aviation” and the story of his great inventions. Santos Dumont embodied the great transformations of the turn of the century and was hailed as the first man to fly an airplane –the 14– Bis. The production carried out in Brazil presents reconstruction thorough of the era of the late NINETEENTH century and beginning of the TWENTIETH century through the career of the aviator, from his childhood in the coffee plantations of his family in the interior of Minas Gerais to the sophisticated lounges and clubs of aviation in Paris. Starring João Pedro Zappa.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TCmZxLpaWo(/embed)