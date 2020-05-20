Asphyxia-skin – Women la Plata

Although these days I almost didn’t maquilles or are in direct contact with the contamination, the fact of being ‘locked up’ at home may have made that the face has acne, enlarged pores and a pale and dull. This is known as choking the epidermal, or what is the same, lack of oxygen.

“The lack of oxygen in the skin, either directly by not going out to the street or indirectly by stress, tobacco, lack of rest or technological devices, causes the cells of the different layers of the dermis do not function properly, because they are not nourished, which results in dryness, lack of firmness, lack of radiance and dehydration,” explain the specialists.

It doesn’t help that they put too much product on the face. More is not always better. “The use of many products in the same routine or the application thereof in disproportionate amounts, you can do that is to saturate the pores of the skin, producing irritation and more sebum,” stressed the experts.

The experts recommend “a proper cleaning with the right products”

It is not that the skin need oxygen because you breathe in through your pores, but it is true that the cells of the body work best when they are fully oxygenated. The oxygen can also be applied externally. In fact, it is the fuel of our cells and gives them the energy needed to function properly in the process of regeneration of the skin. Which results in a clean skin, bright, desestresada and young for a longer time.

The question is what don’t simply look out the window? It’s not. Poor circulation due to sedentary lifestyle that we are inevitably living (for most classes online that you want to do), it influences the supply of oxygen is see declined. And this is reflected in the fact that the skin looks more dull, no tone and even pale. And it is not enough to go out in the garden or on the terrace.

How can you provide so oxygen to the skin? The cosmetic oxygenating has earned a place in the routines beauty during the quarantine period. “The continued use of products with active oxygenating gets a fresh face and bright, enhances the natural defenses of the skin by stimulating cellular activity and combat the lack of uniformity of the face. In addition, the results are visible quickly as we are contributing to the cells to activate and increase the production of collagen and elastin. In a nutshell, helping to have bright skin, beautiful and healthy”, pointing to the specialists.

In addition to cosmetic oxygenating, the experts recommend “a proper cleaning with the appropriate products for each type of skin, both morning and night. Include in the daily routine, the ultimate antioxidant, vitamin C, to fight free radicals and the oxidation that causes premature aging. Use a sunscreen although it does not get out of the house to raise the defenses of the skin. Practice the multimasking, using masks rich in active oxygenating to return the brightness to the face. Not to stress or overload the skin by applying too many cosmetics, since the excess is just as damaging as the lack. And avoid smoking because decreases the levels of vitamin A and alter the reserves of collagen and elastin.

TREATMENTS IN THE CABIN

Another way to provide oxygen to the skin is with professional treatments that you just can perform when you finish the quarantine confinement.

❑.- Ozone therapy: the treatment begins with a facial cleansing, after is made a peeling with particles of rice germ, and after a facial massage with calendula oil, ionized, will leave the currents of the Russian team Nazarov, which stimulates the facial muscles and promotes the oxygenation and activation of blood circulation. Then applied a mask anti-inflammatory and, finally, a serum of ozone and essential oil of geranium and rose water, with antioxidant, regenerating and firming.

❑.- BeOxy Facial: this treatment, done with airbrush, introduces pure oxygen at high pressure in the upper layer of the skin along with a cocktail customized anti-ageing base of vitamins (A, B, E and H), peptides, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, seaweed extracts, hydrolyzed soy and mineral salts. Benefits: Removes dead skin cells, stimulates circulation, achieves a fill effect immediately on the lines of expression and wrinkles, and increases hydration.

❑.- Infusion Rejuvenate Intraceuticals: this treatment has countless followers as Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Kate Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Molly Sims, Miranda Kerr or Kim Kasdashian. It consists in applying on the skin oxygen pressure (low osmotic pressure) along with a whey-based vitamins (A, C and E), antioxidants such as green tea, and hyaluronic acid of low molecular weight. Continues with the application of a Gel Moisturizing base of hyaluronic acid in the face, and particularly in the contour of the eyes that captures the moisture and prevents its loss. And it ends with a styling cream moisturizer based on hyaluronic acid and essential oils.