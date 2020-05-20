Ashley Tisdale, weight, fat: Criticize weight gain Ashley Tisdale | Today







The comments reached the ears (and letters) of Tisdale, who did not hesitate to respond on his Twitter account:

“The pressure to be perfect is a struggle. No, I’m not pregnant, I’m just happy and I have not been strict with my diet but thank you for reminding me,” he wrote.

Later he shared a picture that said “don’t compare yourself with others,” adding, “Remember: just be yourself”.

In reality Tisdale not overweight, the girl has the body of any girl her age, and very well taken care of.