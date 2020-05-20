Arrival of the Kardashian Netflix, promises to be a success | THE UNIVERSAL

It is so much fans of the clan Kardashian, her famous reality show ‘Keeping up whit the Kardashian’s’ will arrive this first of June to the menu of Netflix.

After becoming a success on television for the extreme audience, Netflix bought the rights to the show, starring the sisters most famous and controversial of the world, so check how much will be the degree of acceptance on the platform.

For the moment, the company poses to issue only the first two seasons, corresponding to the 2008 and 2009, to test how much of the audience might have. However, the clan is already filming the season number 19 which, as is customary, will be broadcast on the channel E, Entertainment Television. (Read here: The strategy of Kim Kardashian to combat the coronavirus in the house).

Although all of the sisters have caused quite a stir in the media world, these first two seasons and promise great emotions, where the protagonist focuses all their attention on the celebrity Kim Kardashian, a situation that was changed with the time.

For their part, the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were just a few girls who admired the life of her older sisters. Meanwhile, it will show the role of Kris Jenner, the widow of Robert Kasdashian and mother of the famous, as the head of all the clan, highlighting in addition to his daughter Kim as the friend and personal assistant to the heiress, Paris Hilton. And, for example, you may see how Kendall Jenner became part of the ‘Victoria’s Secret’.

Now, all the viewers of Netflix will be able to decide whether to view the outrageous and successful chapters, full of love affairs, fights, and emotions, that gave a beat to the fame of these millionaires.