After a hack, they ask for $ 21 million for not disclosing secrets of Madonna, Elton John and Lady Gaga

Exposing as evidenced by the capture of an alleged contract that belongs to the Madonna of the tour “Madame X” with Live Nation, a band of hackers launched in the last hours, a warning to the law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, specialized in media and entertainment with headquarters in New York to deposit in their accounts a total of $ 21 million, and in this way stop the mass publication of 756 gigabytes of information referring to the stars of the show.

According to the estimates of american media, from publishing the data obtained in this hack, could be adversely affected personalities of music, film and sport such as Madonna, Elton John and Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Lil Nas X The Weeknd, U2, Drake, Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen and Nicki Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Deniro, and Sofia Vergara or athletes LeBron James and Mike Tyson.

Is that, as aired, all of these artists are advised legally from several years ago by this law firm. It is for this reason that there is still a great commotion in the world of the show.

According to u.s. media, the FBI is investigating what happened, while the law firm says it has notified what happened to their famous customers.

“We can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber attack. We have notified our customers and our staff. We have hired experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address this issue,” reported the law firm specialized in media and entertainment with headquarters in New York.

Accordingly, in order not to disclose the information, “they demand a ransom of 21 million,” but clarified that “the company is not negotiating with them ”. And he added that Grubman “has details sensitive, especially in: employment contracts and confidentiality agreements of the biggest stars of Hollywood”.