A excompañero describe Dennis Rodman as “very quiet”

One of the characters that more time is captured in the first few episodes of “The Last Dance”, especially for his erratic behavior off the tracks, was Dennis Rodman. The pivot holder of the Chicago Bulls in the 1997-98 was always pointed out as a person is eccentric and extroverted, but a excompañero in these Bulls he paints it totally different.

Rusty LaRue, who was part of the template of the Bulls in that year indicated that Rodman “is probably an exact opposite in public and in private”, as she told to Stats Perform. LaRue added that “he is not a kind extravagant. He was very quiet, a real hard worker who never failed to practice” and that “normally do not have much to say”.

It is worth remembering that even during that season, Rodman was asked by coach Phil Jackson about minivacaciones to go on holiday to Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Carmen Electra. However, that facet of Rodman seems that it was only outside the premises and within the team it was a different person.