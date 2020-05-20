8 tracks to get to know better the new boyfriend of Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel

creator of snapchat
Miranda Kerr seems to withdrawal officially from the market of singles. After a series of romances that just stayed on mere rumors, now, two years after his divorce Orlando Bloomthe model redo your life with Evan Spiegeland for you to give (or not) the approval of the kid, we tell you 8 things about him, to know him more thoroughly.
- Has 25 years, that is, 7 less than Miranda.
- It is billionaire. Forbes estimated his fortune at more than 2,000 million dollars. The model is surrounded by all kinds of personalities, so it was quite likely that she had just related with a man of the world of business or of the show (as his ex).
- Is the creator of the social network of fashion, no, Instagram does not, Snapchat. The created along with his partner Bobby Murphy in 2012, before finishing the university. So when he saw that his project had a future, parked their studies at Stanford and devoted himself body and soul into your idea.
- The son of lawyers. Their parents are real portents in the subject laws, but he chose to follow his own path.
- Before you succeed with Snapchat, he worked of many things while I was in the institute, among them, the promoter of Red Bull in clubs.
- He was a member of a fraternity, Kappa Sigma, the same to which also belonged to Robert Redford, Ted Turner, or astronaut Edgar Mitchell.
- How are you different? Then Evan adores you! “The things that make us human are those whispers from our soul that lead us in a different direction to the rest,” he said at a conference to other entrepreneurs.
- His life has also had controversy. The past year has leaked a series of emails personal of his time at the university of content, misogynist and homophobic. Following the publication of these, Evan apologized publicly for his words and attitudes. “I was an idiot for having written. I don’t have an excuse. No way these reflect the way that today I think about women”.