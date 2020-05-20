4 ways to make a ‘hair cut’ false

2. Hair longer

For a effect of mane longer, you can put in practice the tip of the ponytail. It is to do two pony tails, a top with a crepe and a less traditional, followed by take a lock of hair from the low ponytail and use it to make both. With this or yes you create a print elongated instantly, it with a minimum of 3 cm more!

3. Shaved haircut album

Surely more than once you have seen the hairstyles that have one side ‘shaved’ and the other with the long normal, do you like the style boyish that is? You can create a similar effect, without going to the extreme of shaving!

All you have to do is dial a diagonal line go to the top right point of the head, towards the nape of the neck, dampen the section of hair shorter with water and a little mousse, comb it with a brush with fine bristle and create a braid of three strands, of means to ends. Once you’re done, hides the ends of the braid underneath the rest of the hair (as in the bob false) and dishevel it that is loose, preferably with gentle waves.

4. Fringe fake

You have three different ways to achieve this, depending on the type of fringe you’re looking for. Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Victoria Justice and Rita Ora used the tip of the hairstyle high for a bang of thinning, that is going to make a ponytail or twist high, combing the ends towards the front and hold with bobby pins. What would you attempt? Czech here other ways to make bangs without cutting the hair.