“Zombieland: coup de grace”, silly humor and dead…

The premiere of Zombieland: coup de grace, sequel to the film Land of Zombies a decade ago, confirms that the impact that the figure of the zombie has had on popular culture is immense, generating perhaps the single-core mythic original of the TWENTIETH century. Born in 1968 in the monochromatic directorial debut of George A. Romero, The night of the living dead –where the word zombie was not pronounced even once—, in the present, the character of the living-dead occupy in their own right an important place within the mainstream. Film, television, comics and even literature have been dipping their paws in the source zombie to take advantage of its narrative possibilities. And while the saga Zombieland works with success from the codes of comedy and parody, it also inherits the ability metaphorical of these creatures look flat but of great complexity.

Classic story of apocalypse, epidemic, Coup de grace takes up to four characters in the original managed to be a family marked by dysfunctionality, in a world that is completely dysfunctional. Have managed to survive the horde taking care of each other, to finally form a home settling nothing less than the White House. The space gives rise to a good helping of political humor, which is not afraid to smirk about a ruling class is not always dignified, as outlining a critical view of the culture of consumption. But as was the case in the first Romero film, far from finding peace of mind, here also they generate conflicts and disputes that strained interpersonal relationships, enhanced by the insulation.

Curiously, that focus on the bonds that are clinging to the fiction of a normally impossible that the external threat is in the background. And if the zombie always embodied the idea scary of the other, here that that other ceased to matter, becoming something far from the everyday. So busy are the protagonists in believing that they can live a life like before, and they forget that that world no longer exists. Such a state of alienation is broken when one of the members of the family (the teenage embodied by Abigail Bresling) escapes to the outside and then the threat becomes to become real. The joke that the girl has gone back to a alumnus music Berckley, hippie, pacifist, serves to confirm that you do not need to be a zombie to take the place of the other.

Coming out again into the world to rescue the baby of the family will be the engine of a new adventure where the humor gets to work very well. Supported mainly on the chemistry of the couple integrated by Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelsonthat show owners of their characters, Coup de grace it ratifies what has been achieved in 2009, taking advantage once more the power of the black humour and the absurd. And even allows you to combine the archetype of the zombie with the double, another figure of the root left to deal with grace the fear of the other.

Zombieland: coup de grace 7 points

Zombieland: Double TapUsa, 2019

Address: Ruben Fleischer

Script: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Dave Callahan

Duration: 99 minutes

Performers: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Bresling, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middletich.