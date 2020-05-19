Xavier Right, the whistleblower of the coup of the century in Malaysia | International

Xavier Fair, in October 2018, in Kuala Lumpur. NurPhoto

When talking about the coup of the century in Malaysia, the most frequent is that arise such names as Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr, punctuated by a gruesome cocktail of corruption emerged out of the relations between the high areas of Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. But the novel’s plot is much more than that. The alleged embezzlement of 4,500 million dollars (4,000 million) of the fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has to be added to the fall of a Government, jail sentences with the smell of revenge and mysterious murders. “It is said that financial crimes are not crimes of blood. In this case, that is an absolute lie,” says Xavier Fair, the exbanquero of swiss origin-Spanish responsible that the plot was uncovered five years ago.

Son of Spanish immigrants who came to Switzerland in the 60’s, Fair (52 years old) speaking by telephone from Geneva, where he moved abruptly with his wife and their son of five years old from Kuala Lumpur in march. An apparent stroke of internal power had done to resign the prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, to protect the exbanquero. Was relieved by Muhyiddin Yassin, who had the support of the party National Organization of the Malaysian States (UMNO), in which the former prime minister and architect of the 1MDB, Najib Razak holds a lot of influence. “We went to Malaysia after 48 hours. The situation was dangerous for us,” he says.

The fear of Just not is unfounded. The history of the fraud is also rife with sinister episodes. Hussain Najadi, the former president of AmBank in Malaysia, was shot in Kuala Lumpur in July 2013, after reporting to the police and to the central bank of its suspicions about accounts in your institution of billions of dollars of Najib, according to his son, Pascal Najadi. The body of Kevin Morais, the former number two of the Prosecutor’s office of Malaysia and who was supposedly looking into the background, appeared buried in concrete in September of 2015. One of the accused admitted having received money on behalf of Najib because he declared to be the author of the murder.

Life Just changed forever in December of 2009, when his intimate friend from youth, Tarek Obaid, with swiss nationality and a saudi, he was offered to direct the London branch of his company, PetroSaudi International. Just, who by then is taking a break from the finances, he accepted the job, which consisted in managing the Latin american operations of the firm, founded by Obaid and prince Turki bin Abdullah, the son of the late king Abdullah bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia. But it did not take long to realize that something was wrong. “The only thing that had PetroSaudi was a name eye-catching,” says the exbanquero, in addition to a rich agenda of contacts “that opened doors.”

Thanks to that, Obaid and prince Turki managed to meet with Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, and a young entrepreneur malaysian, Jho Low, in August of 2009. Aboard a luxurious yacht off the coast of Monaco, reached an agreement to work together. “The malaysians needed a company to get million of the fund”, account Just, while PetroSaudi will help to reverse it. What at first had been sold as a project to fund the development of Malaysia, served as a pretext to divert exorbitant sums of money to the accounts of Najib and the rest of the members of the fraud: according to the department of Justice of USA, which is next to a half-dozen countries to investigate what happened. More than 4,500 millions of dollars were stolen, of which 1,000 million were spent by Jho Low. The malaysian acquired luxury properties in Manhattan and Hollywood, and spared no expense on parties and gifts for the stars with which he liked to rub shoulders: Leonardo DiCaprio received a Picasso and the model Miranda Kerr, expensive diamonds. Were not the only VIP honored guests.

Uncomfortable with the style of life of their partners and, after several disagreements with Obaid, Just decided to leave PetroSaudi in April 2011, negotiated a settlement of $ 6.5 million (6 million euros). After his departure, the exbanquero obtained a copy of the entire contents of the servers of the office: 90 gigabytes of information, and over 230,000 emails. In that time, says that was not raised further filtered to the press, but it was still an ace up the sleeve if not paid. And so it was. In January 2015, met at a hotel in Singapore with the british journalist Claire Rewcastle Brown, who spent years following up leads about the 1MDB, and an entrepreneur, malaysian, Tong Kooi Ong, to sell the information. “I’m not Nelson Mandela. When I gave them the data I didn’t ask that I be paid at that time, but last year they approached me and gave me the money (2 million dollars),” admits Fair. PetroSaudi he was still about 2.5 million.

A month after their meeting, the british published the first exclusive on its website, Sarawak Report, entitled ‘ The assault of the century!”, unleashing the storm and a flurry of research. To be Fair, a refugee of the whirlwind next to his wife and his newborn son on the thai island of Koh Samui, we expected the worst. After being accused of “attempted bribery” by its exsocios of PetroSaudi, spent 18 months in a prison in Bangkok, sharing a dirty cell with 50 other detainees. “It was inhuman, immoral, and illegal. The hardest thing was knowing that my wife and my child were suffering,” he laments.

After being exonerated in Thailand for a real pardon in 2016, expected to Obaid and his british partner, Patrick Mahony, who are hanging on arrest warrants issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission of Malaysia –as reported to the Interpol-, end up being accountable. “Everyone knows where they are. Obaid comes to take the nap with prostitutes and drugs to hotels in Geneva once a week. Mahony lives in London,” he says. It is also hoped that, despite the change of Government in Malaysia, to continue the trial started last year against Najib, charged with 42 offences. Also the rest of involved –with Low unaccounted – go by sitting on the bench. “I think that will be so, if not, in what world do I explain to my son that we live?”, poses Right, and exclaims: “When you say 1MDB, the people only think of money. But explain that to the family of Morais, Najadi or mine.”