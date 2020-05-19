With tennis court and views of the mountains: The mansion for $ 12 million for Kris Jenner

When people calculated the fortunes of the Kardashian Jenner always come to the conclusion that Kim and Kylie are the most earn money in your family.

However, few forget that for being the manager of her daughters, Kris Jenner, also has benefited a lot the success that surrounds them and that has resulted in multiple economic gains.

Like his clan, Kris has also managed to amass a fortune, which until last year was $ 60 million, and credited as the fourth most money in the family.

The fruit of his fortune, the matriarch has been able to give certain luxuries that not everyone could be given and one of them was a spectacular family mansion in Palm Springs, that would have cost him $ 12 million.

This residence has 7 rooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge swimming pool indoor and one outdoor; tennis court, green areas with views to the mountains and, in addition, wide spaces and a touch avant-garde.

Photos of the mansion of Kris Jenner:

The property was purchased in 2018 and since then has been used by the whole family as one of the locations of their reality show.

The mansion of Palm Springs has nothing more and nothing less than 11 thousand square feet, perfect for their 10 grandchildren to run around.

View this post on Instagram Happy International Women’s Day!! I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible women. My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women they have become.. smart, strong, amazing moms to my grandkids, hard working women that inspire so many, including me, every single day! It brings me so much joy to see my grandkids grow, and I can’t wait to see everything they will achieve, knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! To all women and girls reading this, today let’s celebrate!! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow! Here to us, ladies! 💗 #HappyInternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

Of all the sisters, Kim is the one that more has shown their liking for the property, a dinosaur, and the potatoes with cheese prepared in that area.

Palm Springs 🌴 pic.twitter.com/Co0QvPLYed — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2017

The purchase of this mansion was listed as one of the real estate transactions more important that have been made in the sector since it was sold to the house of the actor Bob Hope, 4 years ago.