Will there be a season 2 of ‘The Great’ of Hulu?

Twitter is talking about the new comedy smart of Hulu, The Great. Elle Fanning plays the young Catherine. The fans already want to know if there will be a second season of the new series. Read on to know all the details.

When he premiered “The Great” Hulu?

Elle Fanning in “The Great” | Hulu

The Great premiered on Hulu on may 15. Each episode

is now available for fans to pass it to your heart’s content. There are 10

episodes juicy, so fans can expect to comply with this new season for a

little time at least.

What is it about the new series?

The Great is a work of fiction about the story. Take a look at the rise of Catherine the Great to become one of the most famous women that ever lived. She comes to St. Petersburg to their new home as a young girl and naive. You quickly realize that things are not appropriate to it, so you seek to change them. How she will take the country for herself? What could kill your new husband, the emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult)? Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens.

Will there be a season 2 of “The Great”?

The fans are already pondering the idea of if

There will be a season 2 of The Great. Elle Fanning is a marvel as the

Catherine’s determined and hilarious. Recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly

on your new program and asked about season 2. She gave a very positive

Answers for enthusiastic fans.

“The possibility exists, and is open to having a second

season. We can not say that, we don’t know, but definitely know who Tony is

insurance beyond thinking (season 1). It has more stories, ” Fanning said.

The interview Fanning is not the only one that gives hope to the fans

More seasons of The Great to come in the future. Decide

spoke with the executive producer Marian Macgowan at the Winter TCA where he spoke

on to do more seasons. “Initially, we launched six seasons. Then believe

there is enough material to take us until an old woman “, Macgowan

said. It seems that a second season is a real possibility.

Elle Fanning talks about being an executive producer of the series.

Fanning recently spoke at Variety After Show on Instagram Live, which is presented by National Geographic. She talked about how The Great this is his first experience as executive producer of a television series. She describes trying to hear your “voice” and that everything is a process absorbing all of the details involved.

“There are many executives, and is a big production, so I was

trying to do that listen to me, “ he said. “I think I grew in confidence with

that, and I realized that I have some good points and I was able to talk about

those phone calls, “ recalled Fanning. “When you’re part of

and you are passionate about so that makes it even better. You want

to view each edition, you want to listen to every music track, mind you

so when you’re with that from the beginning. “

Let’s hope that the fans get their wish for the season 2 of The

Excellent.