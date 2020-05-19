What more cameos of the Arrowverse? Launch scenes deleted from ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

The crossover of the chain of television of The CW, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, it was one of the most spectacular events on the small screen, in addition of which raised the standard for DC and its series in general, to achieve connecting all of their universes, including series and movies. It has now been reported that what is seen is not all, since prepare scenes deleted and never-before-seen ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths‘.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ fulfilled the promise of providing one of the best shows put together to their characters not only belonging to the Arrowverse, but to the great majority of their series and movies that Warner Bros. and The CW have created throughout your history with one of the superheroes most popular of all time.

In addition to everything that represented this event with a duration of almost 5 hours, it also served as a crucial moment for The CW. Because, Stephen Amell, who had started all of what is known today as the Arrowverse, and had been for eight years, finally retired from the role of Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, at the end of his series with this event being the central axis of its last season and giving the baton to a new generation.

Now, thanks to the executive producer of the Arrowverse, Marc Guggenheim, recently used his Twitter to answer a question of the fans about the great crossover, and on whether there were any scenes deleted from ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. What Guggenheim replied that if they are going to launch the scenes, and who have already completed the visual effects of the same.

What is interesting is that often the deleted scenes, are released without special effects, so it is a great gesture from the study to continue delivering material to the fans and thus get the definitive experience of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. Despite knowing that it is already a fact, it is known that the crossover will be released with season 8 ‘Arrow’so that probably there will be these scenes.