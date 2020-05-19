What a cute mother-in-law! Kris Jenner congratulates with tender message to Travis Scott

Mexico city.- Kris Jennerthe mother of the clan Kardashian, has been shown to not only be a loving mother and grandmother, but also a mother-in-law very affectionate, as this 30 of April Travis Scotta pair of her daughter Kylie, is celebrating 28 years, the matriarch dedicated to him a tender message of congratulations.

Through your account Instagramthe mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Roberthe dedicated a message to the father of your granddaughter Stormi, in which thanked him for all the good times.

Happy birthday Trav !!! @travisscott, you are an amazing father, brother, son and friend, and I love the way that you love us all! Thank you for all the amazing memories that we share … I love You and I hope you have the day more amazing!!! Love Mama K”.

The followers of the mother of the Kardashian joined in the congratulations for the rapper.