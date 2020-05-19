Tom Cruise feels betrayed by the relationship of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Five years ago my parents divorced Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, however the actress Dawson”s Creek and Jamie Foxx have been in a relationship for four years a situation that was no secret to Tom, and of which, say sources close to the actor, it is not a big fan.

According to u.s. media, Katie, 38, began dating Jamie, 49 years old, shortly after her divorce from Tom, 55 years of age, in 2012, but it was not until this week that photos surfaced of the couple holding hand while walking on the beach. Therefore, the interpreter of Top Gun feels betrayed by his former friend Jamie Foxx.

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx a few years ago.

(Courtesy)



“Tom has known about the secret relationship of Cathy and Jamie from the beginning and he has always been bothered that they were connected. While Katie and Jamie did everything possible to keep things a secret from the world, Tom was too well-connected and learned of them shortly after their romance started, ” said a source to Hollywood Life. “Tom is upset that Katie is leaving with a person who considered once a close friend, and feels betrayed by the two.”

It is said that the actress has now made public his romance with Foxx is not any coincidence, since in the document of your divorce contained a clause that did not allow him to come out publicly with another man for five years after separation or that “some boyfriend” is close to your daughter Suri; in addition to cease to embarrass Tom in various ways, as to speak of him or of Scientology, which apparently already happened.

“Now, Katie is no longer afraid of what you think of Tom in his private life, even their relationship is taking another level. Last month, the interpreter of Django Unchained he was captured living with Suri, 11 years and a day before entering the school. She and Jamie are really in love,” said a source to Life & Style.

Is rumoured to have been in a relationship for four years.

(Getty Images)



null