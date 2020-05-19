The thread of Twitter with the best photos of famous foreigners and their step-by-Argentina.

18 may, 2020 23:21

Both Hollywood actors as artists of the music industry whose passage through the country was marked by a planned visit or as a souvenir bizarre.

A Twitter user published a in the social network a thread of photos taken by famous international who were passing through the country. The images portray both Hollywood actors and musicians whose visit in Argentina was marked both for the filming or presentation of a show as a reminder bizarre that acquired notoriety thanks to social networks.

It was the cibernauta @polgerwig who published the images in the social network of the bird. The same were carried out by stars of the stature of Tom Cruise, Christina Aguilera, Robert DeNiro, Mick Jagger, Bon Jovi, Selena Gomez, and many more.

Among the anecdotes recalled by users of the network are highlighted the visit of actor John Travolta at a bakery in the neighborhood of Castelar. It was this image that gave rise to the spate of publications.

Famous international interacting with local stars in the thread of Twitter

Among the postcards that are viralizaron in the social network, several were highlighted by the presence of stars in argentina. Both the now classic photos of Diego Maradona next to the band Queen, as other neglected by the popular imagination as Tini Stoessel next to SelenaGómez, RuPaul in the program Susana Giménez and Mariano Iúdica next to Chris Martin, singer Coldplay. Other also showed Iván de Pineda interviewing Al Pacino in such an event and to Sting next to Estela de Carlotto at the Book Fair.

