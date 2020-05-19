The successful career of Elle Fanning

The actress Elle Fanning he grew up in a sports family. His mother was a professional tennis player, while his father was playing minor league baseball.

However, the younger generation turned to acting, with Elle and her big sister Dakota, now popular stars of Hollywood.

My sister started first and moved to Los Angeles. So I thought that maybe I should try too, because I love to become all these different people. Simply, I fell into that and I loved it”. Elle Fanning, actress

Elle Fanning started acting from the age of 2 years and several times she played the younger version of the characters from her older sister, so that she had her first kiss on camera.

Your dream come true

Unlike many child stars, She never took teachers on the set to help her study, since she attended a private school in Los Angeles, which helped her to keep his thought of acting as a job.

People asked me: what do you want to be when you grow up? I thought a Disney princess. As if that is your dream, do you know? And I actually did, and it was very exciting.” Elle Fanning, actress

Elle Fanning he spent his free time practicing ballet and taking classes of singing; later moved to modeling and to the cinema.

A great promise of Hollywood

Its 21 years, Elle Fanning it is one of the actresses most valued in the industry, as it has had an outstanding career with the passing of the years.

Some of the movies in which he has participated are: “Somewhere, in a corner of the heart,” “Super 8”, “Ginger and Rosa”, “Maleficent”, “The seducer” and “Teen Spirit”.

Do Dakota and Elle together?

The next year Dakota and Elle Fanning will be part of the adaptation of the novel that came out in 2015: “The Nightingale”, by Kristin Hannah.

By the time there is not an exact date of the premiere of the movie but all the waiting, because they want to see on-screen sisters.

