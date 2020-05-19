The second season of ‘The politician’ arrives in June to Netflix

The second season of ‘The politician’, the series of Ryan Murphy for Netflix, arrives in June. The company, in addition to reveal the official date of his return, he shared the first images of the production where the main character will run in a close electoral contest.

Although the first season of ‘The politician’ generated mixed views, Netflix already had plans for it to be renewed for a second season. This is the first of a remarkable collaboration of Ryan Murphy with Netflix that has brought series such as ‘Hollywood’ and some documentaries produced by the creator.

You can also read: The third, and final, season of ‘Dark’ is ready to get to Netflix

Now the maturity of their characters will change the course of history. Payton, starring Ben Platt, is ready to go for the race that has waited all his life, but that will have to put aside the ghosts of the past.

The second season will land on the catalogue on the 19th of June. By the time Netflix has shared the first images in which one can observe some of the characters after the time jump we left the end of the first delivery.

The young people will work together to prepare the most ambitious election campaign for a seat in the senate of New York without regard to what the power struggle involved in the journey. The protagonist must take the reins on what kind of politician wants to be and so catapult themselves to success. Do you get it? That remains to be seen.

A large part of the cast of the first season remains in the history, while most actors, playing new characters, will make its appearance. Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Bob Balaban, Julia Schiaepfer, Theo Germaine, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Laura Dreyfuss, Jessica Lange, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett is the army acting chosen by Ryan Murphy to continue with ‘The politician’.

You may be interested: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt together again for Netflix movie



Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here