“The Politician” reveals images of its second season

Netflix he has published the first images of the second season of “The Politician”, offering a look at the original series of Ryan Murphy.

The first season of the serial comedy-drama follows a student named Payton Hobartwith aspirations to one day become president of United States.

In addition to the official poster, Netflix also presents us with new images of the second season of 'The Politician'. Premiered on the 19th of June.

In the first season, Payton is shown presenting his candidacy to be president of her high school with the importance of a nomination for national, while at the end, the story jumped in time, showing at the same Payton in his campaign for u.s. senator years later.

Murphyspoke about his plan for the second and third seasonfor that Platt can age at the end and in the third season is in his campaign to be president of the united States.

The second season of “The Politician” will Netflix the next 19 of June, with performances of Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton.