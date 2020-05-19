The painful fall suffered by Rosalia skating

Through Instagram Stories, Rosalia decided to show one of his greatest hobbies and confess that sometimes he likes to imitate their idols: Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera.

The singer kicked off with a gem of pop, then proceeded to interpret the songs of his great friends, such as Dua Lipto And Billie Eilish, who took the opportunity to send a special message: “Send the vocal… just Send the project Finneas… First notice” (Yes, referring to the song that have worked since several months ago).

Reggaeton is made presented with a dose of Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. There was there also a little bit of The Factory.