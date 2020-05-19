The film will premiere with the original cut – Spoiler Time

After two years of delay, this 2020 finally we will see the premiere of The New Mutants, the last film in the universe of the X-Men conceived in the offices of the 20th Century Foxthat now will be released under the supervision of Disney, company that made of this and more productions with the purchase of the study.

And although much has been made of reshoots and new versions that eliminate any reference of this film with the Male X, is Josh Boonedirector of the tape, who clarified that the premiere will be the original cut that initially it was going to be released 13 of April the 2018. This fact was given through his account of Instagram to respond to a fan who questioned on the subject.