The disturbing mind of Phil Collins

The moving image of the british singer Phil Collins sitting in a wheelchair, on their arrival at the airport of Warsaw (Warsaw) to appear in a recital in the Polish city, installed a mantle of doubt about the real state of health of the artist, 68-year-old, who in 2015 was submitted to back surgery for having hurt the hips. The aftermath of that intervention were palpable at the back to see the artist in public. “I have a foot drop, which means that I don’t feel anything,” she recalled at that time for the own Phil.

And today, four years from that episode, one of the three pop singers that has managed to sell more than 100 million albums in his career as a soloist and in a group (the other, Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney) seems to have an additional burden to his exhausting tour of over 15 concerts that should be done between the united States and England, between September this year and march of 2020.

A hard blow for those who knew how to live among the glory and the ecstasy of popularity thanks to his involvement, first as a drummer and then as first voice in the famous group Genesis (after the departure of Peter Gabriel in 1975), and then as a prolific solo artist who was not oblivious to the controversies at the peak of its success. As when he criticized his song “Sussudio” had the chords are very similar to “1999” by Prince, or when his daughter Lily revealed that his father did nothing to support it in its early beginnings as an actress. A lousy marriage with the mother of Lily (Jill Tavelman), which he completed through a fax, which Collins had commanded him to his second wife, was the spine of a strained relationship with the actress. “I forgive you for not being the father that he was” hoping, was the more gentle phrase that he dedicated to his daughter.

Withdrawal and return. All in all, the musical career of Collins, we always saw more good than bad experiences. As when he won an Oscar for the soundtrack of the movie Tarzan with the song “You’ll Be in My Heart” (1999), which earned him also have a star on the Walk of fame of Hollywood.

Despite the success, Collins like he had a controversial time away from music, when in 2011 she decided to leave everything after it has been dislocated a few vertebrae of the neck in a tour made with Genesis.

The return was four years later, with a new album and a series of promotional concerts. But it just wasn’t the same, because their physical condition did not return to accompany him more. Since the sticks or the microphone were not his only companions in a stage, also a cane. And a problem to the ear which last year played him a trick in a hotel, when you go to the bathroom, hit his head and had to stay overnight in a hospital for observation after undergoing surgery for the wound that was made in the front.