The Bella Twins reveal how they knew that would be introduced into the Hall Of Fame WWE

WWE aired last night on FOX a new episode of its weekly WWE Backstage. The show yesterday featured the presence of The Bella Twins as special guest, who spoke of his introduction to the Hall Of Fame, which will take place this year the weekend of WrestleMania 36. Then, their statements (transcription courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

Vince McMahon told them personally that would go to the Hall Of Fame

Brie: “It’s funny, because when Nikki and I got the call… Vince called us to the two. We saw your missed calls and my first reaction was to say, ‘Nikki, what you said in the session of the press?’ We thought that we had gotten in some troublebut we called back to Vince the two together, and when we said so, we were left completely surprised. ‘How? This year?'”.

Nikki: “When you’ve worked hard for so long and you’ve fought for so many things, which you call the man who not only is someone who serves you as a source of inspiration, but someone who has given you so many opportunities… Vince told us some very beautiful things”.

Nikki spoke about her fight with Ronda Rousey in Evolution

“Having that champion, that peleadora UFC, I knew that I could not get in there and be like ‘Fearless Nikki’ had always been. He had to fight another way, it had to be more aggressive. Before that fight, Ronda and I train for about twenty minutes. That is everything that we had been in contact. And I felt his strength, and I thought ‘this is something different, I had never felt something like this.’ So I got into combat thinking, ‘you’re Goliath facing David, despite the fact that David won, but you’re going to be the monster in this situation’. So it was like I had to think”.

