The attack on Kris Jenner, on the part of the security of Kim, it was just a joke | THE IMPARTIAL

LOS ANGELES, California.- Some days ago it was announced that Kris Jenner, had apparently been attacked at the hands of the security team of the home of Kim Kardashian.

The details of the altercation had been a little murky until this Sunday, which premiered the full chapter, where Kim showed terrified when Khloe Kardashian called to tell him: “your security just to attack mom.”

“Just call 911,” continues the guard, while Kris screams, “my neck!” in the background. “This is Crazy’, he says.

“What happened?” asks Kim frantically. According to Khloé, the security team recently installed the was monitored to her and to the backyard of Hidden Hills, Kanye West when Kris is arrested.

“I said that out [the main entrance]”, explains Khloé, but it seems that the matriarch did not heed his suggestion. “And simply addressed,” he concludes, asking his sister to come home before quickly hanging up the phone.

In the program you see Kim getting all in a hurry only to realize that it was a joke.

Kris Jenner was let go laughing, Kim pointed out that with that kind of stuff is not joking, and that in the near future it would behoove her to make a joke back.