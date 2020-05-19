Test antibodies Covid-19 approved: what it is

This test provide a greater comprehension of the virus, including how long are the antibodies in the body and if they provide immunity. This type of information will help to support the development of treatments and vaccines.

In a very particular way, Abbott has been focused on bringing evidence COVID-19 the market ms rpido possible to help address this pandemic, ” said Yudith Martnez, General Manager of the business of Diagnsticos Abbott in Argentina. We are proud to provide our testing of antibodies, as that will help to understand quin has had the virus, so that we give greater trust to the extent that we’re incorporating to life again. Related News

Antibody testing to expand the evidence

While molecular tests can detect whether someone has the virus, the antibody tests determine whether someone was infected.

The test SARS-CoV-2 IgG Abbott identifies the IgG antibody, which is a protena that the body produces in the last stages of the infection and can remain for up to months and possibly years after a person has recovered. The test showed specificity and sensitivity for detecting IgG antibodies from ms to 99 percent, 14 das or ms after the onset of symptoms.

The antibody test IgG Abbott be initially available in your laboratory instruments ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR. * ARCHITECT is one of the laboratory systems ms used in the world, and has been used for decades now. Hundreds of these instruments are used in the majority of laboratories in Argentina. These instruments can run between 100-200 tests per hour.

Abbott est significantly expanding its manufacturing european for antibody testing and to expand testing to your system Alinity i. Abbott also expand its testing of antibodies from the laboratory to the deteccin of the IgM antibody, in the near future.

About the business leadership of diagnsticos Abbott

Abbott has long been a leader worldwide in infectious disease testing, including the development of the first HIV test. The company created a Global Program of Surveillance for 25 years to monitor the HIV and the hepatitis viruses, and to identify mutations, to ensure that the evidence of the company are kept up to date. Abbott also has a discovery program long path that identifies patgenos new or unknown, and develops evidence to address these new threats.