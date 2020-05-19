Test antibodies Covid-19 approved: what it is

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


This test provide a greater comprehension of the virus, including how long are the antibodies in the body and if they provide immunity. This type of information will help to support the development of treatments and vaccines.

In a very particular way, Abbott has been focused on bringing evidence COVID-19 the market ms rpido possible to help address this pandemic, ” said Yudith Martnez, General Manager of the business of Diagnsticos Abbott in Argentina. We are proud to provide our testing of antibodies, as that will help to understand quin has had the virus, so that we give greater trust to the extent that we’re incorporating to life again.

Antibody testing to expand the evidence

While molecular tests can detect whether someone has the virus, the antibody tests determine whether someone was infected.

