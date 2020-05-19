So got Miranda Kerr to conceal her pregnancy in recurrence public

In mid-November last year, Miranda Kerr announced, through its representative, who is expecting her first child at the side of Evan Spiegel, founder of Snapchat, and since then had not been allowed to see until now.

The top model was unconcealed your pregnancy with this look.

(Getty Images)



The supermodel attended this Sunday to promote a beauty product store Sephora in Santa Monica, California, and there wore a dress that was unconcealed your baby bump. Although fans hoped to see their figure, maternity, Miranda chose for the occasion a white design cut To under a jean jacket that hid her pregnancy.

Miranda Kerr

(Grosby Group)



Also, during the meeting with their fans, the ex-wife of Orlando Bloom opted for discrete pose which barely could see the signs of his tummy.

Miranda Kerr

(Getty Images)



After seeing the images of the event, there is no doubt that Miranda looks a mommy glow that further emphasises its beauty and has a style maternity enviable.