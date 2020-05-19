Simona Halep stands in Dubai is twenty-trophy professional

Seven months later, Simona Halep will go to bed with the feeling of being better than the rest. The Romanian held this Saturday, a victory very suffered before Elena Rybakina (3-6, 6-4, 7-6) to win the WTA Dubai five years later. A party apretadísimo where he had to go back to one of the young talents who very soon will touch the door of the top10. At the moment the kazakhstani will have to wait, while the Constanta puts the finishing touches to the 20th trophy of his career. Numbers are spectacular for a woman who needed to like the water a triumph as well.

Today in front of the television there were two kinds of spectators. Those who knew Elena Rybakina and those that do not. I have since spectators do not put fans, because if you’re a tennis fan, yes, or yes you should get to know the kazakhs. A player who in January of 2019 was outside of the 150 best in the world and that today he jumped on to the track knowing that a victory put it among the 16 best in the world. It is not bad to be 19 years old. The issue is that we already know how things work in the circuit, the people were not known until the lees on a big stage. This is what I wanted to sign today in Dubai, no matter who in front was an suv the size of Simona Halep.

On the paper, always a favorite, the romanians, until the ball is put in play and we are going to see the fears and strengths of each one. Among the strengths, the service from Elena was one of the most important points, those points that win the end. Of course, that with a great restadora the other side would not be easy to get the most out. Even so, Rybakina just lost four points on his first serve throughout the first set, in addition to saving the two break options you gave away. These two options, by the way, came when he pulled to 5-3 to claim the partial. The last rush of Halep threatened to throw him down the entire castle, but it held up as the champion that will come to be someday. Maybe it was today that day, to do this you would have to repeat that same performance, at least for one more set.

Something happened on the restart (maybe you saw the objective too close) that Rybakina relaxed. Just a little bit, enough so that Simona will go over in just fifteen minutes. A 4-1 mighty gave wings to the districts of Constanta, but not everything was said. Suddenly, the reaction that nobody expected, that of the novice. A couple of games back-drop to the kazakhs with 4-3 and service, a step of returning the party to equality, a game that I would spend ten minutes in length and that would end up being a lifeline for the Romanian. Halep needed yes or yes, don’t get in more trouble, so I broke back the serve of his opponent and then closed out the set, 6-3. The first committed of the meeting was saved, now missing seal the part that is final.

After an assault to every one, the game was in stalemate, with no owner. It was easy for the first shoot out-the more fortunate, so that Rybakina not want to wait more and by the fourth game won by the break. Halep, again against the tide, went back to get the nails to regain the ground ceded. The script was crazy, with an outcome for writing, so the best thing was that sudden death would decide everything. There was where the big favorite won the two most important points, the penultimate, and the last to close its twenty-conquest. Not lifted a trophy since Wimbledon, so this feature will help to retrieve all the confidence scattered these past few months.