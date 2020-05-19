Scott Disick lies in their addiction and go to rehab after receiving an ultimatum from Kourtney Kardashian

But apparently, Kourtney Kardashian I knew something was going on since a long time ago because she also saw that Scott Disick I was pretending to be good and fell in old attitudes: “Kourtney was very upset, and I knew something was not right with him by their lack of response and interest to the topics of their children. She had been through this many times before, and stopped it immediately. Finally gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help“. After Kourtney confronted him, E! News reveals that Scott flew from Los Angeles to Colorado to enter rehabilitation.

If you thought that this drama ended here, you were VERY wrong, as although we tried to keep this whole process in-house with your family, the rehab center I leaked a picture of Scott Disick when entering this center helps you out! So for your safety and for reasons of violation of his privacy, he had to stop his program and exit immediately from this facility.

Marty Singer, attorney for Scott, issued a press release in which it revealed that Scott Disick I had left the facility and is undertaking legal actions against the center: “Surprisingly, as a result of the violation of the installation by HIPA and its violation of privacy, retired to this place, and is returning immediately to home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and we plan to take legal action immediate,” said Singer.