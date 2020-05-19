Riverdale: Skeet Ulrich left his role because you are bored of the series

Riverdale completed the issuance of its fourth season, and the producers are already thinking of the fifth part. But the cast must be modified, as Skeet Ulrichwho played the ex-offender FP Jones, father of Judgead (Cole Sprouse), one of the protagonists, chose to leave the series.

The decision was taken at the beginning of the year, but in a live video feed from Instagram with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, Ulrich added details to your first explanation, when he said that he wanted to try other creative opportunities. This time it was very sincere and perhaps he stared a dagger to the fans of the story.

“I’m out of Riverdalebecause I got bored creatively,” said Ulrich. “How is it? This response is more honest,” confessed the actor.



Image of the fourth season of Riverdale. Press Warner

Ulrich is not the only one who leaves the series. Marisol Nichols, who gave life to Hermione Lodge, the enigmatic mother of Veronica (Camila Mendes), also completed its work in the fourth part, which aired last may 6. The last episodes were delayed a week due to the pandemic of coronavirusthat was postponed by the chapter 17 of the 8th to the 15th of April.

The showrunner of RiverdaleRoberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said that season 5, which was confirmed in January, will have a big jump temporary and will move forward several years, surpassing the college years of the characters.

“We’ve been talking about and planning to do a leap in time, and of course, usually occur jumps of time between seasons, because there is a provocation at the end,” said Aguirre-Sacasa to TV Line about the strategy that would serve to cover the absence of the other actors.



Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse are part of the cast of Riverdale. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP).

“Then, what we are doing is to resume right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then make a leap in time, after those three episodes.” The fourth season ended with a prom. So the new chapters will show the end of the educational stage of the characters before the change of time.

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, will take part the first three episodes before the story is developed in the future. The fifth season of Riverdale will arrive in January 2021.

WD