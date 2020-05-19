OMG! Khloé Kardashian gave all of her sisters… it vibrators! (and this is the reason)

Well, if you give special gifts this is, there is no doubt that Khloé Kardashian takes the crown as the best. Now that he has passed the mothers dayand many of us think of flowers and chocolates, Khloé Kardashian decided to give a twist to this day, and prepared for them by their sisters a very special gift: a vibrator. (yes, you read well, all the Kardashian received vibrators gift of mothers day).

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian they went up to your accounts of Instagram stories, counting fun the have received a very special gift of Khloé Kardashian. “Only to Khloé could happen,” wrote Kourtney on now a missing story (but sheltered on Twitter by the fans, of course).

Khloe Kardashian gave Kim a vibrator as a Mother’s Day gift 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pkL8AQDI1k — Queen J (@DreamChaser_HU) May 9, 2020

The gift, of course, is a box that includes many (luxurious) details, and among them, the fans were able to give an account that is one of the vibrators most popular in the world. Khloé Kardashian made this gift so that all might pampering and CLEAR that masturbation is part of the long list that women can indulging in a healthy way and that allows us to know our bodies.

Without a doubt, now that all the taboos about sex toys and female sexuality are crumbling, apparently a new fashion, more free and without prejudice, will be this kind of gifts. and you know what? What we fully support. Yay for Khloé Kardashian and this type of gifts! (we asked her also gave her a box of gifts to Kris Jenner….)