Oils for a beautiful hair: the product capillary to have pelazo

Elvive Oil Extraordinary Universal bogeyman of L’oréal Paris

A lot of girls with ‘pelazo’, like Miranda Kerr or Kourtney Kardashian, point to the coconut oil as the ‘guilty’ that they have a mane so beautiful. Well, the famous oil extraordinary from the brand’s parisian now includes the nutritional value of this ingredient that also protects the hair against external aggressions of the day-to-day, as the wind or pollution. As an extra, their formula is rich but very light get it to work in all types of hair.

Buy for $ 9.99