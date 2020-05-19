Movies of Resident Evil – and So it has evolved Milla Jovovich

Today we have with us the trailer Resident Evil The Final Chapterthe last film of the film saga of Resident Evil. As you know, Milla Jovovich has been the protagonist of the franchise since this boot does already 14 years. Her character, Alice, does not exist in video games, but it has been getting to know heroes and villains who all met on our consoles and PCs.

In this gallery we show how it has been evolving the aesthetics of Alice (and the face of Milla Jovovich) throughout the different films, based on their promotional posters. Okay, have Photoshop for a tube, but they serve to make us an idea.

We remind you that the premiere of Resident Evil Final Chapter it is planned for the 27th of January 2017 in our country. Here you can read our reviews of the previous films: