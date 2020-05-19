Maddie Ziegler celebrates with Jack Kelly his first year of bride and groom

Maddie Ziegler it is one of the best dancers of these days. Thanks to Sia and the reality Dance Moms it has achieved fame. But it is important to remember that it is a teenager like all of them, also has a BOYFRIEND; his name is Jack Kelly and just turned a year with him.

Obvious they could not stay behind with the celebration, so that Maddie published in Instagram several photos of her special day with Jack. First we can see that they made a picnic in a park beautiful. It seems that they also played board games, walked to the edge of a lake, they took lots of pics, and I lived with ducks! Final. Are couple goals we want to do with our BAE.

In the description we can read a beautiful message Maddie, in which he says:

“O 2018! Today is a special day for us. It has been 1 year with the guy most incredible I have ever known. We’ve grown a lot together and I am very grateful for all the laughs and smiles together! Today I took a picnic in the morning and it was very quiet. I had never been so happy. I love you very much. Here there is a year and many more to go.”

Are the most pretentious ever, and… WE LOVE IT! Real, we believe it was a detail very beautiful the one that took Jack with Maddie. In addition, Jack has also put up a photo on your account Instagram where also devotes a cute message for Maddie:

“Happy 1 year to the most beautiful girl! Words can’t describe how important you are to me. I am the luckiest guy to have someone so special like you in my life. I am glad that you are back love you always and forever.”

And not only that, a few days after went to the beach together, and it seems that also the spent AMAZING. Already they are becoming one of our couples favorite forever. Jack uploaded a photo in which comes out with Maddie and they are both dresses in THE SAME COLOR. #CoupleGoals

After also went to eat some milkshakes wonderful and, of course, became sick after taking them. But there is no doubt that nobody took away from them the happier. They are the most tender!

And also saw canguritos babies! It is so nice on this relationship that will hopefully last a THOUSAND.