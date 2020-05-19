lSleeper, the signature that you have to know to be the best dressed of the summer

It is a firm’s relatively young: your first collection is 2014. But in only six years, their creators, Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, have achieved that Sleeper pass to be a signature of pajamas (yes, with muhco glamour) to the favorite of celebrities looking for comfort more sophisticated for its day (Katy Perry and Elle Fanning, among others, have already worn her designs on Instagram). The linen is its fabric star -a fabric that is used a lot in Ukraine, your country – for these garments are perfect for the summer. Dresses, sets of two pieces, plain and with patterns simple, the romance simple it would be a perfect way to define your designs that are worth so much for day as for night. And with prices that are between 200 and 300 euros. If you didn’t know about Sleeper, now you’re going to be your number one fan.