Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner popping against Kim

The creator of Skims he made some comments that were very annoying to his sisters.

In this sneak peek of the premiere of season 18 of Keeping Up With the KardashiansKim Kardashian is facing the wrath of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner after questioning his work ethic. The drama begins when the sisters Kardashian-Jenner speak about the inability of Kylie Jenner to walk in a fashion show due to illness.

“If I were in my deathbed, even so it would appear,” says Kim.

When Kim suggests that her mother Kris Jenner is so accustomed to that commitment on the part of her and Khloé Kardashian, inadvertently insults Kourtney and Kendall. After that the creator of KKW Beauty mentions the anxiety of Kendall, the supermodel warns his sister that “attack right now”.

“I was saying that, Kylie is not going to Paris and how my mother is going crazy and crying and rogándonos, she is so accustomed to that Khloé and I do act of presence, especially Khloé,” explained Kim. “As if we’d gone no matter how sick we are, that’s just the way we are.”

It is understandable that this notion doesn’t sit well with Kendall, who argues that “it has been jodi**sick mind”, faced “major panic attacks” and still has gone to work.