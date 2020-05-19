Lily Collins reveals that he suffered disorders eating

The actress Lily Collins appeared at the end of last week his latest work, “To The Bone” where he plays a young woman with eating disorders as she herself suffered in adolescence.

Collins, of 27 years, stated that this is the work more personal than it has done until now and that her character, Ellen, and her have a lot in common:

“This character is definitely the most dramatic for me, I also suffered eating disorders when I was a teenager,” said the actress. “I wrote a book last year and I dedicated a chapter about my experience a week prior to receiving the script and it was as if the universe put these things in my path to help me deal with it,” he said.

The british-american he wants to use his experience to help young people: “A way to explain it as someone who has been through this and open up to a topic that is considered taboo among young people today”.

To get into the skin of the character, Collins, he had to transform his physique and undergo a strict diet, this time yes, next to a nutritionist for the process to be healthy and controlled.

“I had to go to those days, but in a more secure and healthy with the help of a professional, and travel also emotionally,” explained Lily.

The actress, daughter of the daughter of british musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, seems to have closed since that dramatic episode of his life and he left an emotional message for their fans on their social networks.

“Puff of cold to the bone, but I felt free. What a moment so big for me! Be the owner of my past, be open and have no shame or remorse for my experiences. To share my history with eating disorders and the staff who has been this film, it is one of the most satisfying experiences of my life. Remember, you will never be alone”

Path

Born in Surrey, England, Lily Jane Collins is an actress of film and television, and debuted in cinema with the film The Blind Side in 2009 in the role of the daughter of Sandra Bullock.

Known for his role portraying snow White in Mirror Mirror (2012) next to the actress Julia Robertsthat got into the skin of the Queen Clementianna, the evil stepmother of snow White, Lily has participated in films such as Abductionc and Priest (2011 and 2012).

Collins the protagonist, also the saga of the best-selling international Cassandra Clare, Hunters of shadows: City of bones and was the protagonists of the romantic comedy film Love, Rosie alongside Sam Claflin.