Kris Jenner, the momager most famous in the world

Biography of Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is a corporate american, matriarch of the clan Kardashian.

Kris Jenner she married lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978. Her husband became famous for defending O. J Simpson in the murder case of his wife, considered the ‘Trial of the century’. They had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Divorced in 1991, but were very good friends until the death of Robert.

A month after the divorce from the attorney, marries her second husband, athlete Bruce Jenner (currently Caitlyn Jenner). They had two daughters together: Kendall and Kylie. The marriage broke up in 2013.

Currently, Kris Jenner has his own production company and is dedicated to making manager of the clan Kardashian. Since 2007, he is one of the protagonists of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. At the start, the series revolved around Kim Kardashian, that was the only figure in the media of the family by his friendship with Paris Hilton. However, Kris Jenner is now one of the undisputed protagonists.

Also had a boutique with her daughter Kourtney in 2004. Closed in 2009.