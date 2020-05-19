Kim Kardashian replaces Kris Jenner in this important family tradition

Kris Jenner you assign your most-loved Christmas tradition to Kim Kardashian.

Each year, fans wait with excitement for the annual celebration of Christmas organized by Kris, where Hollywood stars and famous friends of the family Kar-Jenner meet in the home of the matriarch for a night of food, fun, and festive frivolity. Except that in just a few weeks, the guests will have to go rather to the house of Kim and her husband Kanye West.

As he told Kim to E! News in the pop-up shop of KKW Beauty in the mall South Coast Plaza, “This will be the first year that Kanye and I, we will have the feast of christmas Eve in our house. It will take them to my mom. She will host but will be in our house. We have a little more space.”

Now that the star of E! and business woman officially take the baton, Kim expected that the members of your family conform to their rules.