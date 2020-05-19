Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to separate within your own mansion

The relationships in the mansion West-Kardashian do not walk very well before the quarantine, and apparently things have gotten worse with the running of the bulls family. And is that Kim Kardashian not feeling very pleased by how her husband Kanye has been behaving these days.

The couple has become a more of the bunch that has faced differences during the confinementbecause the work of the home and the care the children are dogging the celebrity.

As well as revealed a source related to the family journal Us Weekly who ensures that the problems are so decisive that you are even thinking of divorce.

The apparent reason is due to that the famous has felt overwhelmed with the attention and care that they require their four children and the rapper has not been very collaborative in this.

On the contrary, Kanye is focusing on his next albumsaid the middle, so that you do not have time to devote to their children.

“Every day, every hour, Kim and Kanye are arguing non-stop during this pandemic, ” said the source in the review of Who.

However, they have achieved a kind of agreement and is live apart in the same mansion to prevent even children from seeing their differences. Under the pressure of Kim, Kanye has gone to spend a few days at his ranch in Wyoming with the children, to be able to give you space and rest to the socialite.

Things were bad between Kim Kardashian and her husband

The multiple responsibilities handled Kim the have been very stressed in the last few months. Divided between being a mother of four children, study the laws, become an entrepreneur, to comply with the social commitments, to attend the recordings of the program “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” and keep your marital relationship is not an easy task.

In addition to this, Kanye has had a number of lunges with the daughter of Kris Jenner, that left a very bad standing. Nobody can forget the moment public more uncomfortable that saw the pair a couple of months ago, when he attended the tribute to Kobe Bryant.

At the time that the cameras were focused on Kim Kardashian, she very sweetly smiled and gave her a tender kiss to Kanye but he was left paralyzed looking at the camera in a serious way. She looked at him amazed to see that her husband did not react or look back at her for what, for not to stay with the kiss on the mouth, gave him on the cheek.

lmao now why I ain’t kiss her back 😭 pic.twitter.com/oIVIXcMxvt — ny daddy 〽️ (@trey_forde) February 17, 2020

Clearly, that was not the best time of the marriage, that boasts of being one of the most stable in Hollywood. However, the romance has apparently come to an end.

