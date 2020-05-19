Khloé Kardashian wants to sue the alleged lover of Tristan Thompson | INSTAGRAM

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian indicates that it will not stay with arms crossed before the infidelity of your former spouse.

Although we all know that Khlóe and Tristan have a little over a year apart, there is a powerful link that they want or not, always joined in some way, yes, we talk about his small and darling daughter: True Thompson.

However, now the former partner of the blond socialite, has been tangled in a new rumor, so that is not going to stay without doing anything, Khlóe who wants to keep his daughter away from the troubles of your father, has decided to make a demand to the person who has issued such “gossip”.

And is that, since some weeks ago, a woman who goes by the name Kimberly Alexander has assured that the short basketball player is the father of her child, which only shows that the above will be unfaithful to the sister Kardashian (one more occasion).

However, we have performed the relevant tests on a voluntary basis, which indicated that our friend Thompson is free of sin and this information that is said about him is completely false, more specifically, is carried out the corresponding tests for paternity and the results were negative.

So obviously the daughter of Kris Jenner, the face of this situation that he asked his lawyers to send a letter to the woman in question to require you to remove your words, because if you do not, you must face a lawsuit millionaire.

This document contains literally the following words: “After it has become clear that mr. Thompson is not the father of your child, we believe that the time has come to end this. However, continues to tell lies against my clients, and inventing that, somehow, the results of the paternity test have been falsified, as have been done in a lab on the that the family Kardashian is a customer”.

“It is defamatory to say that someone is a dad that supports her children. Also it is to accuse my clients of falsifying the results of the paternity test. That is why we demand that you immediately desist from defaming my clients in social media (regardless of whether the accounts are public or designated as “private”) and in other places,” is the continuation of the letter.

Clearly these last few days have not been at all quiet for Khlóe as recently said he was waiting for a new baby Tristan. Even fans of the famous girl wrote stories around that theme, however, this meant that were to explode and decided to clarify the situation once and for all, commenting that it has not used its networks because of this and other more reasons, “The things that sick and painful that people say. I dislike so many things that I am seeing. The people swear that they know everything about me, including my uterus”, issued annoying.