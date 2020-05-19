Joker returns to lead in the US surpassing Maleficent

With no big releases in cinemas this week, the attention of experts was focused on the duel between Joker and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which was imposed the first to raise USD 18.9 million in the “domestic” (a category in which to group the income in the U.S. and Canada) as compared to USD 18.5 million of his rival.

Jokerthat became last week on the treadmill for adults highest grossing of the history, leads collected in all over the world USD 849 million.

Driven by the enormous work of Joaquin Phoenix, that sounds like a favorite for the Oscar for best actor, but also by dragging a notable and controversial for the criticisms that accuse her of encouraging violence, Joker delves into the origins of the great enemy of Batman in a movie directed by Todd Phillips (trilogy The Hangover).

For her part, Angelina Jolie has returned in Maleficent: Mistress of Eviltape , Disney it is a sequel of Maleficent (2014).

With the direction of Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of Salazar) and with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer completing the trio of female protagonist, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil it recounts the clash between queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer) and Maleficent (Jolie) as a result of the marriage between the princess Aurora (Fanning) and prince Phillip (Harris, Dickinson).

The third place went to the animated film The Addams Family, who pocketed USD 11.7 million.

The sinister but very funny Addams family returns to the big screen with this animated film from directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan that he has enjoyed, for his voice overs in the original version, with the voices of Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz and Oscar Isaac.

In fourth place was the crazy and apocalyptic comedy Zombieland: Double Tap with USD 11.6 million.

With Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch as reinforcements for a great deal, this continuation of Zombieland (2009) presented to Wichita (Emma Stone) and Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) living in couple, together with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have developed a particularly close relationship almost of father and daughter.

Finally, the horror film Countdown got USD 9 million in its first weekend on the big screen.

With a premise reminiscent of the successful saga Final Destination, Countdown poses a future in which an application is able to predict the years, months and days you have left to each person prior to death.

The problem for the young protagonist of this tape is that the application ensures that you only have three more days of life.

