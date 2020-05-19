Jojo Siwa decided to let their hair down and cause a stir in the networks

Your browser does not support iframes.

The star of Nickelodeon, Jojo Siwa, will turn 17 this may 19, and to celebrate, decided to let their hair down leaving behind her iconic ponytail side with a colorful tie.

The young man joined the challenge Wipe It Down of TikTok, and let her see his long mane in the natural, causing confusion among its more than 22 million followers, who don’t know if with his birthday show you a new appearance.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow”, it was like subtituló the clip one of the protagonists of “Dance Mom”, where they sprayed the mirror of his bathroom and then clean with a towel to reveal a look more relaxed.

To complete its transformation, Jojo forgot his colorful jacket full of glowing props, and changed it for a black t-shirt and Gucci jeans.

The video of Jojo became viral almost immediately, as it has been played over 14 million times on your page TikTok, and racked up around two million likes in about six hours.

In addition, with this clip emerged rumors about whether the contract of Jojo Nickelodeon was about to culminate, and with it would leave behind the look that for years he was known for.

Similarly, the reactions in other social networks did not wait, and several users made a joke about this change of appearance, such as the following tweet with the legend, “Dear God, tell me that it is not true that the contract of Jojo Siwa is coming to an end. The only thing that remains intact to the society is on the verge of collapse.”

Dear God tell me it isn’t true that jojo siwa contract is nearing its end😳 the only thing holding society intact is about to come down 😰 pic.twitter.com/ITyfKhsLAQ — T.S.B.F (@teebaag) May 19, 2020

The young native of Nebraska signed with Nickelodeon in 2017, and since then has created an empire. Earlier this year, he bought a mansion for $3.43 million in Tarzana, California, as shown on your YouTube channel.

Many claim that the recent video is an indication that perhaps the time of Jojo Nickelodeon may be coming to an end, and with it, his appearance would change to that of a teenager.

If so, I would be experiencing a change in the past already had stars such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Jojo used to post videos of their everyday lives in social networks that include TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, so that in the future we could see if this new look becomes a constant, or simply tried to challenge Wipe It Down.

This challenge is inspired by the pandemic by the coronavirus and the subsequent practices of cleanliness and hygiene, as suggested by health officials as a way of helping to prevent the spread.

