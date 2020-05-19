Jamie Lynn Spears Want to make a reboot of “Zoey 101” on Netflix?

“Zoey 101” could return with new episodes, so the only thing revealed Jamie Lynn Spears during an interview for the YouTube channel Maria Menounos; sister of the “Princess of Pop”, we would like the characters to return.

The sister of Britney Spears started her television career after having starred in the project Nickelodeon in the year of 2005. The series began airing on 9 January of that year and had just four seasons.

So now that it has been 15 years of its premiere, the actress of 29 years of age, has revealed that he would like to return to playing Zoey Brooks but showing the adult life of the other characters.

Jamie Lynn Spears strange “Zoey 101”

During the interview the american actress said that she would like the new episodes of the series will be broadcast on the streaming platform Netflix, as their plans would be in that platform, although the famous revealed that he has had conversations with some people from Nickelodeon.

Jamie Lynn Spears wants to return “Zoey 101” Photo: The Horizon



“I definitely think that we should give the fans what they have been asking for”.

Jamie Lynn Spears and her unforgettable character

In the first chapters of the entertaining series, one of the moments that were the favorites of the audience was the romance that started with the protagonist, and the character of “Chase”, who was in love with his best friend since he saw her at the school, but there was always an obstacle that prevented him from revealing his true feelings.

Through the web site of LOS40, got to know that the sister of Britney Spears commented that if the series comes back, that romance would be a little broken, so the fans want to see them together in a new reboot, so who can’t wait for the project to come back again.

Remember that part of the cast of the series “Zoey 101” also attended by the actress Victoria Justice to interpret the character of Lola Martinez. Since its first appearance in the series, it also became a favorite by the looks that I used.

The series that had only four seasons, showed the life of a teenager who had to deal with new situations as a student moving to a school in Malibu. In that place, made new friends. Each one of the characters took learnings away from their parents.