Zoey Deutch has decided to share publicly that tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago, and ensures that by the end has given negative.

The daughter of Lea Thompson as told in their own words in an essay to Vulture, in which he recounts that it was “in the beginning”, when still no action had been taken in the united States.

“What I had before the confinementand also a group of my friends. People would not stop asking me where I caught you, I wish I knew”, he stated.

“I was giving a positive month, which is more time than what you are saying that it should happen. Now I’m fine. I am very grateful for my healthand also I feel guiltyin some way, for having come out well”.

Zoey also says that it was thanks to his “neurosis inherent” that he started his quarantine voluntarily before the rest of the people.

It has also decided to take his story to insist on the importance of wearing masks. “There are many people who do not show symptoms, but in my experience each one has symptoms are drastically different.”

“I had the irritated throat and I felt that was delusional, as if you were losing the head. One of my friends just lost the senses of smell and taste. Another had symptoms ‘normal’, but the other had none at all,” he says.

Deutch continues to give thanks for having been fortunate in your case, and emphasizing the need to protect themselves to get out of this together.

