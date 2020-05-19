Grandparent’s day: Mary Jo Campbell, mother Kris Jenner and grandmother to the Kardashian | Hollywood | USA | Entertainment

Their 85 years, Mary Jo Campbell not only is the mother of Kris Jenner, the powerful matriarch of the clan Kardashianalso is the grandmother of Rob, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, in addition to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and by the hand of his other daughter Karen Houghton, model Natalie Zettel; and now, by extension, is great-grandmother to Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, True, Stormi and Dream.

For the followers of the reality “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, MJ –as she is called affectionately – is not a previously unknown character, participating in various chapters of the program, and even got to be the image of the advertising campaign KKWBeautythe brand of cosmetics Kim Kardashian, in which he appeared alongside his daughter and granddaughter with hair dyed platinum blonde.

Mary Jo Campbell, turns 85 on July 26, coinciding with the celebration of Grandparent’s Day, and the first congratulations on his day came from his daughter, Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday mom! You are truly my inspiration and a joy and a light to all of us. Thank you for raise me as a strong woman and independent as you … you are the best mom, grandmother, friend and confidante, and I am so blessed that God has chosen you to be my mom! I love you a lot mommy!”, he wrote the entrepreneur of 63 years, in his account of Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande spoke out about a photographer accused of sexual harassment (PHOTOS)

For its part, Khloé Kardashian he communicated to his 96.6 million followers on Instagram, the celebrations scheduled for his grandmother, and attended by all the members of the clan included Kylie Jenner I came back from vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Kardashian

In the same way, Kim Kardashian he also shared a greeting to his grandmother, whom he called his “hero”, and who in addition to the filial affection also joined the business, and is the wife of Kanye West decided to invest in the business that his grandmother had kept from years ago, a line of children’s clothes: “Shannon & Co. Children’s Boutique”.

“Happy 85th birthday to my hero, my grandma MJ! I am very grateful that you’ve been a force so strong in my life and I was always there to guide me and give me the best advice. Spend this last week with you has been a dream come true, I have shown you a little of my work, and I’ve only spent a quality time with you”, wrote the socialite.