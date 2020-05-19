Focus Features and Edgar Wright delayed release date of ‘Last Night in Soho’

At this stage of the pandemic coronavirus, we are sure that many will wonder what productions are still keeping their release dates, and which have been passed to a new plane.

According to the list published by Variety, ‘Last Night in Soho’ from Focus Features and director Edgar Wright joins productions such as ‘007: No Time to Die’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘The Eternals’.

The tape that had planned to debut on September 25 of this year, has been delayed to an indefinite date to 2021. While many may consider that from here to September is a time to “ideal” to proceed with the launch, Focus Features is better to wait until next year.

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a new production of terror Wright, starring Thomasin McKenzie who will Eloise, also included in the cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, and nominated for an Emmy, Matt Smith.

According to Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a psychological thriller horror that goes in line with, for example, ‘Don’t Look Now’ or ‘Repulsion’ by Roman Polanski. On the other hand, the director also co-wrote the script along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“I realized that I had never done a film in central London, specifically Soho, a place that I spent a lot of time in the past 25 years. With ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun Of The Dead’, I made films about places in which I lived. This film is about the London in which I have existed.”

Up to now it is unknown the date and the month of the premiere, just know that the production will not reach the theaters until 2021.