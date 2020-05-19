Everything you need to know about the new movie, Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes

It had been a long time since we emocionábamos for a romantic comedy, and to learn that it premiered on Netflix a new film of love, starring Camila Mendes and Noah Centineowe remain static, and we will tell you all about it.
The film is called The perfect dateand is a few weeks away from its premiere, and for all we know, it will be your new obsession.
Camila construed to Shelby Pacea beautiful and stylish student who is bored of your typical suitors rich. What sounds like something similar to her role of Veronica in Riverdale? To us also. Noah, of course, will be the adorable boy that makes her sigh all just talk.
In the plot, Centineo plays Brooks Rattigan, who is trying to save a bit of money for the university, creating an app where girls can rent as her boyfriend temporary (a little íncreible, but we give you credit for creative).
Although it sounds like a fun job, eventually Brooks is tired of being a casual partner, and ends up falling in love…we hope you Camila!
Best of all is that you will not have to wait long to know the outcome, because the love story will be available on the streaming service on the 12th of April…that’s only weeks!
For all that we know now, we are sure that we will love this new duo romantic.